Breaking News: Country declares a 14-day lockdown beginning Friday

As a result of the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, Bangladeshi authorities announced on Thursday (July 22) that there would be a 14-day national lockdown. Lockdown will continue until August 5.

For the next 14 days, there are strict measures by the government that need to be followed by people. During this time, all offices, industries and garment factories will remain closed. The police, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGD) and the Army will keep a strict vigil on the roads to ensure that the lockdown is strictly observed.

As of Wednesday, the country reported 7,614 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths, bringing the total to 11,36,503 cases and 18,498 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of Wednesday, there were 961,044 recovered patients in the country, including 9,704 new recoveries. According to official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.63 percent and the recovery rate is 84.56 percent.