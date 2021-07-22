Commodity Market: Gold prices slip down for the fifth day in a row

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal continued its downfall in the commodity market for the fifth day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures slipped down by 0.2% to Rs 47,478 per 10 gram. Silver also depreciated to Rs 67,101 per kilo.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold reached Rs 35,640 per 8 gram, down by Rs 280. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4455, lower by Rs 35. In the last two days, the yellow metal slipped by Rs 580 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the spot gold edged lower by 0.1% to US dollar 1801.82 per ounce. Silver is firm at US dollar 25.23 per ounce. As per market experts, the strengthening of US dollar and positive trend in the share markets had weighed on gold.