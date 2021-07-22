Family confined themselves fearing Covid, rescued

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh police rescued a family who had been confined to a tent house in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadali village for nearly 15 months in fear of contracting COVID-19. Ruthamma, 50, Kanthamani, 32, and Rani, 30, locked themselves up almost 15 months ago, according to Kadali village sarpanch Choppala Gurunath, after one of their neighbors died of COVID-19.

When a village volunteer went to get their thumb impression for a government scheme that would allow them to get a housing plot, the matter came to light. The volunteer informed the village sarpanch and others about the situation.

‘The family of Chuttugalla Benny, his wife, and two children, have been residing here. They were afraid of Corona so they locked themselves in the house for almost 15 months. Any volunteer or ASHA worker who went to that house used to return as nobody was responding. Recently some of their relatives informed that three people have locked themselves in that house and their health is in bad condition,’ police said.

‘Coming to know the matter, we rushed to this place and informed the police. Rajole Sub Inspector Krishnamachari and the team came and rescued them. Their condition was very pathetic when they came out. Their hair was grown without any grooming, they did not bathe for many days. We immediately rushed them to Government Hospital. Now they are undergoing treatment at the hospital,’ he added.