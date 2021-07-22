Great deed! Read to know about this Kerala family’s Eid celebration

Kochi: Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is celebrated by Muslims around the world. In Kerala, many observe the auspicious day by enjoying delicious Mutton delicacies, but this family decided to feed orphan children to commemorate the auspicious day.

Abdul Kareem, along with his family, served biryani to the children living in an orphanage in Panayapilly, a village located near Kochi. At present, it has around 72 children living in it.

Abdul Kareem Sait, 62, runs an eatery called ‘Kareem Sait’s Biriyani’ that serves authentic Kochi-style biryani with minimal masala that distinguishes it from the others across the country. Before opening the eatery, he ran a catering company called ‘Tasty Caterers’.

As reported by the media, the family goes out of its way to feed the poor. They have served delicious biryani to the children at this particular orphanage several times before as well. ‘We serve food to the deprived on many occasions, including this special day in our house,’ Abdul Kareem’s son, Zameel Sait, told the news organization.

The children wait for them every year to feed them biryani, he continued.

The first branch of this eatery opened in the Thevara area of the city, run by Kareem’s son. In addition to his father and mother, Zameel’s wife and daughter also contribute to this bowl of absolute joy.