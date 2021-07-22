Indian expat wins Dh 500,000 in Mahzooz draw

Dubai: An Indian expat has won Dh 500,000 in Mahzooz draw. Nazeerali from Tamil Nadu has won the 34th weekly live Mahzooz draw with another winner. Both of them matched five out of six numbers and will share the Dh1 million-second prizes.

‘I have been jobless for a few months. I had to send my family back home to cut down on expenses during this uncertain time. I felt down and lonely, but I never lost hope. I always believed in the power of destiny, and always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. My big win with Mahzooz is proof that optimism and positivity always attract great things in life, ‘said Nazeerali.

‘I have always dreamt of starting my own cafeteria in Dubai, but I thought that this would be impossible for an ordinary man like me. But now I know for sure that nothing is impossible. Thank you to Mahzooz,’ said Nazeerali.

The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on Saturday, July 24 at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing Al Emarat bottles of water. Each bottle of water purchased for Dh35 is equivalent to one line of numbers for the draw and the donation is channeled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.