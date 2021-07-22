Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin at Army HQ in J&K

Udhampur: As part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 celebrations, a solemn ceremony was held on Wednesday in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir, to sound the bugle of celebrations of 22 years of victory from the Kargil War.

The `Shaurya Band` of Jammu and Kashmir joined Northern Command at Udhampur to present a musical evening full of patriotism and fervor of nationalism to honor the heroes of the Kargil War, the Army in a statement said.

Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Northern Command, veteran Army officers, senior officers from Northern Command Headquarters and their families attended the musical event. Strict adherence to Covid protocols was observed throughout the entire event.

‘This event was dedicated to memories of the Kargil War and the band itself is an ode to the gallant warriors who stood against all odds to safeguard our frontiers even at the risk of their lives,’ the statement read.

Finally, Lieutenant General YK Joshi, UYSM, AVSM, VRC, SM, ADC, interacted with the band members and explained the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

An official video of the Kargil song performed by Girik Aman, a famous Punjabi singer, was released during the event. The song was released to commemorate the victory of ‘Operation Vijay’ and to show the commitment of every soldier to the cause of national security.