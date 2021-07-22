Man shouts ‘Tarikh par Tarikh’; gets arrested for breaking courtroom furniture

New Delhi: In Delhi’s Karkardooma court, a resident of Shashtri Nagar was arrested for allegedly breaking all computers and furniture because the court was only giving dates for hearings, delaying the process of justice. In addition to smashing the courtroom, he also shouted Sunny Deol’s iconic dialogue ‘Tarikh pe Tarikh’, the news agency reported, citing sources. According to the news agency, the incident occurred on July 17 in courtroom number 66 at the Karkardooma court.

Justice delayed is justice denied, as the saying goes. The case of Rakesh from Shashtri Nagar has been pending before the court since 2006, reports said. At the hearing on July 17, he not only vented his anger, but he did it in a Bollywood style.

The dialogue ‘Tarikh par Tarikh’ is from the Bollywood movie Damini, which became iconic for courtroom reference. Sunny Deol plays an alcoholic advocate who reopens a case and fights for justice in the movie. This expression has become commonplace for referring to delays in a wide variety of situations.

Rakesh also smashed the judge’s dais in the courtroom, police said. He was arrested by the police after the staff of the courtroom raised an alarm following the ruckus. The accused Rakesh was arrested and arraigned before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.

Delhi Police has booked Rakesh under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant from doing his duty), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force on any public servant), 427 (mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation).