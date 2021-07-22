Ola S-series electric scooters to launch in three variants, 10 colours

Ola has revealed the color options for its new Series-S electric scooters, which have been available for pre-order since earlier this month. Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White are among the ten colors available for the electric scooter.

Since July 15, open bookings for the Ola Series-S have been available for a reservation token of Rs 499. Within the first 24 hours, the company received one lakh orders for the electric scooter. If users maintain a speed of 20 kmph, the company claims that their electric scooters can travel up to 240 kilometres. However, depending on riding speed and other conditions, the scooters could last 120-150 km in more practical riding scenarios.

At a standard charging station, the electric scooters will take about two and a half hours to fully charge from zero. The battery can be charged from zero to 50 percent in just 18 minutes at a hyper charging station. The OLA S-series, on the other hand, will take five and a half hours to fully charge using a regular plug at home. Users will also be notified that their vehicle has been flogged via a dedicated app.

Ola is also rumoured to be skipping the dealership route in order to sell its new Series-S to customers directly, with the vehicle delivered to their homes. Ola will avoid having to set up a dealership network across the country as a result of this process.