Fit, fitter, fittest – Salman’s workout video leaves netizens enthralled

Salman Khan is unquestionably one of the most physically fit actors in Bollywood. Every time he removes his shirt in a film, his fans are awestruck. Not only that, but he had frequently uploaded photos of himself working out at his gym, demonstrating his commitment to his fitness regimen. Yet again, Salman Khan surprised his fans with a training video on Tuesday. Salman indicates that he is prepping his body for his forthcoming flick Tiger 3.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Salman captioned: ‘I think this guy is training for Tiger3 . . @beingstrongglobal.’

As soon as the video was released, people were enthralled by it and began sharing their comments, expressing how much they like him and consider him as an inspiration.

‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, was the debut film in the franchise. The second part ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma will now direct the franchise’s third part. By the end of July, the filmmakers plan to restart filming. Katrina Kaif will play the female lead, while Emraan Hashmi will portray the antagonist in the film.