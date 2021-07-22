Salman Khan unveils first promo of Bigg Boss OTT

New Delhi: Salman Khan shared a ‘crazy, over-the-top’ video to announce the new season of Bigg Boss. On Thursday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram account announcing that the new season of the popular TV reality show would premiere on the video streaming platform Voot six weeks before it airs on television. Salman Khan says he will host the show on Colors TV (the channel on which the show airs). Salman Khan says in the video, ‘Iss baar ka Bigg Boss itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki TV par ban hojayega. TV par main host karunga, boot main, suit mein, taaki ussey pehle aap dekho Voot pe ( This time, Bigg Boss will be so crazy and over the top that it might get banned on TV. I will host it on TV, in boots and suit. Before that, you can watch it on Voot).’

Salman Khan captioned the video: ‘For the first time ever, India’s biggest reality show will launch exclusively on Voot. Aap maze lo voot pe aur main apse milunga seedhe, Colors TV pe.’ His post included the hashtags #BiggBossOttonVoot, #BiggBossOTT, #BBOtt and #BBOttOnVoot.

See Salman Khan’s post here:

Bigg Boss 15 will be Salman Khan’s 12th season hosting the show. In addition to Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. The show’s last season was won by television actress Rubina Dilaik, with singer Rahul Vaidya as the first runner-up.