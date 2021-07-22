Tokyo Olympics: 12 new coronavirus cases reported

Tokyo: The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics announced that 12 people including two athletes were tested positive for Covid-19. Thus till now, around 87 cases were reported from the games village.

The Olympics scheduled in 2020 was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The organizers of the event had implemented several measures to contain the spread of the virus but it has cast a shadow over the event. The organizers of the Olympics have made it clear that the event will be held without spectators and under strict quarantine rules.

More than 15400 athletes and tens of thousands of others will be visiting Japan during the Olympics and Paralympics which will begin on July 23.