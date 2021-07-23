Chennai hospitals to start vaccination through CSR

Health Minister Ma Subramanian held a regional coordination meeting on the allocation and use of COVID-19 vaccines in private hospitals funded by corporates under their CSR activity. The Center has made 75 percent vaccine allocation to the government and 25 percent is being allocated to the private sector.

For the month of July, a total of 72 lakh vaccines have been allocated for the government and private sector, of which five lakh vaccines have been allocated for the private sector and so far 2.42 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.

“People have to pay Rs. 780 for Covishield and Rs. 1,410 for Covaxin, which has led to hesitancy among people to get vaccinated at private hospitals. Thus, as per the instructions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the corporates are being pooled in to provide free vaccination at private hospitals through their CSR activities,” said health minister Ma Subramanian.

The management of 137 private hospitals from several districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram and Thirupathur participated in the meeting with the state health department officials including the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine officials, State Immunisation Officer, health secretary and Department of Food Safety. Health Minister already held a meeting with private hospital owners and management in Coimbatore and other neighboring districts.

‘Of more than two crore vaccines received in the State, 13.31 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in private hospitals and 1.88 lakh doses of vaccines have been given to people in government hospitals. The people residing in hilly regions have also been vaccinated and we are determined to achieve 100 percent vaccination,’ said health minister.

The state health department will update the number of vaccines being given by corporates through CSR activity to private hospitals and the details of the number of people being vaccinated on a daily basis.