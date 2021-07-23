Commodity market: Gold prices continue its downfall

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal continued its downward trip in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures slipped by 0.25% to Rs 47,510. Gold prices slipped by Rs 1000 in the last five sessions. Silver futures edged higher by 0.22% to Rs 67,520 per kg.

The price of spot gold also edged lower by Rs 220 per 10 gram. The gold price has been recorded at Rs 46,780 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,010 per 10 grams.

Also Read:Google celebrates Tokyo Olympics 2020 with an animated Doodle

In the international market, the price of gold was down by 0.2% to US dollar 1803.33 per ounce. This week, the price was down by 0.4%. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.5% to US dollar 25.34 per ounce while platinum was flat at US dollar 1,092.64.