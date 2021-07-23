Country announces entry ban for passengers from two more countries

Manila: The Philippines government imposed a new entry ban on passengers coming from Malaysia and Thailand. The entry ban will come into force from July 25 and run till the end of July. The government also imposed stricter restrictions in its capital, Manila to contain the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus. Harry Roque, the presidential spokesperson announced this on Friday.

The Philippines has previously banned travellers from eight countries, including Indonesia and India. President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed strict lockdown in Manila and four other provinces.

47 cases of Delta variant were reported in the country. With more than 1.53 million infections and nearly 27,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.