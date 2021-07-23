Jacqueline Fernandez sets Instagram on fire with new pics

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known for her stunning photos of herself, upped the ante in her most recent photoshoot. With her new photos, Jacqueline Fernandez has turned up the heat on Instagram once more. In the new photoshoot, the actress can be seen flaunting her toned back while wrapped in a red towel. Of course, she is breathtakingly beautiful. Jacqueline wrote a powerful message in the caption of the photos she shared on social media.

Jacqueline captioned the post with a powerful message for her fans. She wrote, ‘You.. you’re not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow (sic).’

Jacqueline Fernandez recently shot for Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona. In an Instagram post, she detailed her experience. She wrote, ‘Sharing a photo from the set of the film with Sudeep,’on Instagram,

‘Had an amazing time shooting with @kichchasudeepa in #VikrantRona Thank you @shaliniartss and @jack_manjunath_ for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality Working with @KichchaSudeepa is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet (sic).’

The next film starring Jacqueline Fernandez is Bhoot Police. Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam also star in the horror-comedy. On September 17, Disney+Hotstar will release Bhoot Police. Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, both starring Akshay Kumar, are also in the works for Jacqueline.