Lions in Vandalur Zoo tests negative for Covid 19

The zoo re-tested three lions who had previously been tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9 and sent nasal and rectal swab samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. According to the report released on July 14, all of the samples tested negative for SARS Cov-2.

‘The zoo sent the next set of nasal and rectal samples of the rest of the five COVID positive lions to NIHSAD on July 17. All the samples have now turned out negative for SARS Cov-2. The zoo housed 15 Asiatic lions, saw 10 of them tested COVID-19 positive, of which two lions had succumbed to the virus. Now, no lion is infected at the zoo,’ said Naga Sathish, Deputy Director, Vandalur Zoo.

All the lions are recovering well, according to the official, and have shown no serious post-COVID signs or complications. However, because of the virus’s transmissibility, the lions health is being closely monitored by a team of veterinarians and concerned staff around the clock.