Navy Declares ‘No-fly Zone’ around West Bengal

The Navy in West Bengal declared a no-fly zone on Friday for non-conventional aerial objects, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles. An attack on an Indian Air Force station at Jammu with armed drones and sightings of similar objects near the India-Pakistan border prompted the move.

A ‘No-Fly Zone’ of three kilometers has been imposed around all Indian Navy establishments/areas and naval assets in West Bengal, according to a statement from the office of the Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal. ‘All individuals and civil agencies must refrain from flying non-conventional aerial objects, drones, and UAVs within these zones,’ the notice said.

Read more: Taliban kill hundreds in Kandahar: Revealed

Defence Chief Public Relations Officer in Kolkata, M K Hooda, said ‘civil agencies’ are private entities, which do not include state or central government agencies.