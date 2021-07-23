Playing Saina Nehwal on big screen was fulfilling: Parineeti Chopra

When the biography of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Parineeti Chopra, was released in theatres earlier this year, it got mixed reviews from both the general public and reviewers. Now, Parineeti is overjoyed that the picture is almost ready for a television debut.

Watching the movie on TV, according to Parineeti, would be a rewarding experience. Parineeti Chopra remembered her days of training for the film to a media source.

Speaking about the same, Parineeti said: ‘Saina has inspired millions and it was extremely fulfilling to play her on-screen. It took blood and sweat to transform myself. I vividly remember spending my days as an athlete and even crying out of pain on the court. But it was all worth it. Saina Nehwal was my initial guiding force. Priyanka Chopra even gave me pointers on how to mold myself for the role, since she played a sports character in the past.’

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal described seeing her own life on TV as strange. She was ecstatic to see Amole Gupte’s creative vision, Parineeti’s representation of her role, and child actress Naishaa’s portrayal of her character.

‘This experience of re-watching my journey has made me realise that hard work and talent is what drives you to live your dreams, but one of the most important aspects is the support system. I am indebted to my parents, my husband and my coaches as without them, my life wouldn`t be the same. They constantly motivated me and pushed me to chase my dreams, and that`s what kept me going on the most difficult days. I can only hope that my story will positively motivate young dreamers to go all out in the pursuit of their dreams,’ Saina said.

Also Read: Rannvijay, wife Prianka share glimpse of baby boy, name him Jahaanvir

The film, directed by Amole Gupte, starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role of Saina, as well as Manav Kaul, Meghana Malik, and Eshan Naqvi in supporting parts. The film will premiere on Zee Cinema on July 25.