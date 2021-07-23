Sanitary napkin vending machines installed at police stations

Dindigul: Free sanitary napkin dispensers were installed in all police stations in the Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu. Each napkin dispenser is preloaded with a couple of dozen pads and given a reserve stock of 100 pads for a refill. Each machine is also provided with 30 one rupee coins that are available free of cost as they are needed to operate the machine.

As per the district police, a third of the nearly 2,200 police personnel in the district are women. Also some police stations in the district like Town North police station and Palani house more than one police station – such as the law and order, all women and traffic police stations.

Also, the district police have also opened a crèche for the children of police personnel. The crèche will remain open from 8 am to 6 pm and is manned by two women police personnel on light duty. The crèche can accommodate around 30 children and parents can monitor the activities of their children live from their phones as it has five CCTV cameras. The parents can log in with a dedicated user ID and password.

The district police launched these welfare measures in support with a private company to reduce the stress of the police personnel.