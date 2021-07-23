Union government concerned over high test positivity rate in some states

New Delhi: The Union government is worried over the high test positivity rate (TPR) in some states as this would lead to the next wave of Coronavirus infection in the country. The overall test positivity rate in the country has been below 3% for over a month now. But still, some states and districts in the country have a TPR above 10% like Kerala, Manipur, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Maharashtra is on the top of the list with 47 districts that have above 10% positivity and 55 districts between 5 to 10%. The state is witnessing a sharp increase in daily cases too. Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan has the highest TPR of 41%. The other districts in Rajasthan like Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Jhalawar, Tonk and Rajsamand also have significantly high positivity.

In Kerala, nine districts including Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thrissur have a high positivity rate. South district in Sikkim and Kohima in Nagaland too has a TPR of 30%.

The Union government has urged all these states to impose strict restrictions to prevent the spread of infection and also to focus on aggressive testing and containment measures. The government has asked these states to steadily enhance RT-PCR testing and also scale up RAT testing.