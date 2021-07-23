Woman got cheated for over 1.8 lakh while trying to order liquor online

Mumbai: A cyber scammer posing as a liquor store employee duped a 29-year-old lady into sending Rs 1.6 lakh when she sought to buy booze online for Rs 1,700. An FIR has been filed by the Malad police.

The woman, who works as a lecturer at a private coaching centre, lives in Malad with her spouse. On July 14, around 7 pm, the couple decided to get booze from a nearby shop.

In her complaint to the police, she said: ‘My husband asked me to order Blenders Pride from Chincholi wine shop. I searched for its number on Google and called. A fraudster, posing as a wine shop employee, asked me to pay Rs 1,700. I paid the money but he asked me to scan a QR code that I received on WhatsApp saying that it is required for GST payment. I scanned the code and Rs 19,860 got debited from my account.’

When questioned by the woman, the fraudster claimed that it was an error and provided another QR code. The woman’s account was reimbursed with Rs 10 when she scanned it. After that, the fraudster emailed another QR code and when scanned it this time, Rs 81,200 were debited from her account.

The lady phoned the number again, the fraudster apologised, claiming there were some technical problems with her account and requested another phone number and bank account to repay the money. She provided her husband’s phone number and was given a new QR code. When she scanned it, she discovered that another Rs 79,460 had been taken out of the account.

When the woman called the number again, the fraudster stated that he was on his way to their residence to deliver the liquor and will resolve the issue. When no one came up, the couple headed to the liquor shop, where they discovered they had been tricked by a computer fraudster, the police said.