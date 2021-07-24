Gold Smuggling: 7 Indigo, SpiceJet employees arrested

New Delhi: Four employees of Indigo and Spicejet airlines were arrested by customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Saturday for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth Rs 72.46 lakh, according to an official statement. It said three people were intercepted by customs officials after arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

A detailed search of the two passengers’ personal and baggage led to the recovery of two gold bar pieces and one gold biscuit, weighing 517.2 grams and valued at Rs 22.89 lakh, according to a statement. An Indigo airline employee has acknowledged having been given 160 grams of gold by a passenger, the airline reported.

Interrogation revealed that three members of an Indigo airline syndicate and one Spicejet employee were also involved in smuggling gold. The accused have also confessed to smuggling 960 grams of gold earlier, the statement said. Including the previously smuggled gold, the total value of the smuggled goods is Rs 72.46 lakh, it noted. Three passengers and four members of the syndicate have been arrested.