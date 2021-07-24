Heavy lightening kills 5 people, several injured

Bhopal: Four incidents of lightning strikes in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh have been reported were 5 have been killed and 18 others injured. The incidents took place at Ureha, Pipariya Daun, Choumukha and Simrakhurd villages.

Two women were killed at Simrakhurd and Ureha; one casualty has been reported in both Pipariya Daun and Choumukha villages. As per district authorities, a 70-year-old man who was grazing cattle in Simrakhurd was struck by lightning in Ureha, while a 65-year-old man was killed in Choumukha. The injured were undergoing treatment at Panna district hospital.

Lightning strikes are common in north India. As per a study released by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down to Earth, India witnessed 18.5 million lightning strikes between April 2020 and March this year. A total of 1697 people lost their lives by lightning between March last year and April this year. As per experts, climate change is the main reason for the increase in incidents of lightning strikes.