Shilpa Shetty urges fans to watch Hungama 2, says ‘film shouldn’t suffer’

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been remanded to judicial custody till July 27. He was detained on July 19 by Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch after being charged with creating and publishing pornographic content. Shilpa has now urged her fans not to let the issue detract from Hungama 2, her 14-year comeback flick. It will be available on Disney+Hotstar from July 23.

Shilpa Shetty recently posted a cryptic message about overcoming obstacles. She has now asked her fans not to allow her husband Raj Kundra’s porn video racket case to affect Hungama 2.

She wrote, ‘I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, ‘The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.’ Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer ever (sic)!’

The actress added, ‘So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra #Hungama2 (sic).’

Raj Kundra was detained in connection with a case involving the making of pornographic videos and their distribution through several applications. The investigators, in this case, have accused Raj of being a major conspirator. On February 4, 2021, the complaint was filed at the Malwani police station under the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a team from Mumbai Police’s crime department arrived at Shilpa Shetty’s home to question her and record her testimony in connection with the pornography ring.