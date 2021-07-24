Tokyo Olympics: First gold goes to China

Tokyo: In Olympics, China bagged the first gold. Chinese shooter Yang Qian won the first gold of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday with an Olympic record score of 251.8 in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina won the silver with 251.1 and Nina Christen won bronze with 230.6. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach presented the medals.

India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the finals as Elavenil Valarivan finished 16th and Apurvi Chandela 36th in the qualifying round.

The Tokyo Olympics scheduled to held last year was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The event is now being held without spectators to contain the spread of the infections.