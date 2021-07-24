What Is The Future Of Afghan? Global Concern On India-Afghanistan Relations.

Global concern has grown over the Taliban’s rapid advances in Afghanistan, and India on Thursday reaffirmed its support for the country’s government and people in their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future that protects everyone’s interests. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the India-Afghanistan relations are guided by the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two nations in 2011.

‘India, as a contiguous country, supports the Afghan government and people in realizing their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future in which the interests of all Afghans, including women and minorities, are protected’, he said. Bagchi also referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement at the Afghanistan Conference in Geneva last year reasserting India’s long-term commitment to the development of the war-torn country.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said China and India will play a key role in the prosperity of the region, as Pakistan’s calculations have been ‘wrong’ thus far. Historically, Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terror groups that target its territory, including the Afghan Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and the Haqqani network.