Woman dies after throwing her baby to safety before mudslide in China

China: A lady who flung her infant to escape as mudslides and floods hit her home in China’s Henan Province was found dead.

The infant had ‘been tossed to a higher location by her mother,’ an eyewitness with the surname Zhao told China’s Southern Metropolis Daily.

The incident happened during a landslide at Wangzongdian Village in Henan. According to reports, the infant, a girl, was recovered on Wednesday after spending more than 24 hours under debris.

‘I heard the baby’s voice, and at that moment the rescuers had just arrived and managed to save the child,’ Zhao stated, as per the BBC.

A video of the rescue showed workers stooping into a vast space when they hear a baby screaming. According to the BBC, the child is around three or four months old.

The body of the mother was found on Thursday. According to Beijing Youth Daily, the victim was discovered in a frozen position, indicating that she was in the process of elevating herself.

‘Just at that crucial moment she had lifted up her child, and that’s why the baby girl lived,’ a rescuer with the surname Yang said.

In the aftermath of what might be one of central China’s greatest natural catastrophes, rescuers continued their job on Friday. The South China Morning Post reported that the city of Zhengzhou has reduced its emergency reaction level, while other regions of Henan Province are bracing for severe rain.

In Zhengzhou, 3,000 military officers were operating in ten risk zones. A total of 51 individuals have died as a result of the evacuation of 400,000 people from their homes. More than 90 million people live in the province, making it one of the most densely inhabited places in the world.