‘Bennifer’ makes it official through Instagram

Jennifer Lopez made it official with Ben Affleck on Instagram on her 52nd birthday, and the Internet can’t stop talking about it. The singer-actress and her ex-boyfriend rekindled their romance earlier this year, and they made headlines for being photographed together and stealing a kiss while working out at the gym. On her special day, Jennifer Lopez gave us a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with Ben Affleck, 48, on a yacht.

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her birthday celebrations on a yacht with Ben Affleck, 48, on her special day. In the first few photos, the singer can be seen posing for the camera in a red bikini and a shrug, looking surreal. You come across a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing passionately on the yacht as you move on to the last picture in her album.

‘I mean, if you’re going to the Instagram official, do it like Jennifer Lopez,’ producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas said in response to the post. We concur. ‘We are living for this,’ said Sara Shakeel, while many fans simply expressed their feelings in the comment section with red hearts and fiery icons.