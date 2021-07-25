Brazilian MMA fighter sets Guinness World Record for ‘Most Burpees in One Hour’

Singapore: Brazilian MMA fighter Cassiano Laureano has broken the world record for the most burpees performed in one hour, finishing 951 repetitions of the exercise.

The Singapore-based Laureano, who trained for this for nine months, celebrated his 35th birthday on the same day as the grueling challenge and originally planned to do over 1000 burpees. To become accustomed to the full-body movement, he had already performed 23,567 reps.

The attempt was done to raise funds for his niece who is fighting an ongoing heart condition. The new record has now been officially verified by Guinness World Records.

Speaking of the achievement, the MMA fighter said, ‘I’m tired. It didn’t go as smoothly as I thought it would but I’m very, very happy with the accomplishment.’

‘I don’t know when I’ll get to see them,’ said Laureano on his family, and how he wants to use his platform to help them. ‘It is the only thing I can do to help, using my athleticism.’

He broke the previous world record of 879 burpees set by CrossFit athlete Nick Anapolsky earlier this year. Similarly, in 2020, personal trainer Alison Brown performed 730 chest-to-ground burpees in a single hour.

‘It’s one of the toughest single exercises you can perform. It would not be fun if it was not the hardest,’ said Rodrigues Laureano after the attempt.

‘I could choose jumping jacks but it’s so easy. It has to be something that challenges you to become something better,’ Laureano said.