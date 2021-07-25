Dominos India announces lifetime free pizza for Mirabai Chanu after historic win

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49 kg division at the Tokyo Olympics. This happened after a period of 21 years. Chanu expressed her need for pizza after the event. Dominos India stepped in with a special announcement to pamper her.

Chanu will receive free pizza for the rest of her life, according to the restaurant company. ‘@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life. Congratulations again!’ Dominos wrote.

@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! ???You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life ??

Congratulations again!! #DominosPizza #PizzasForLife #Tokyo2020 #MirabaiChanu https://t.co/Gf5TLlYdBi — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

The declaration was issued in reaction to Chanu’s interview with a leading daily, in which the weightlifter stated: ‘First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today.’

Also Read: Mahindra reconnects with friend after 52 years

Here’s how people responded to the news:

@mirabai_chanu Congratulations on Bringing the medal home. We are not as big #DominosPizza But @amarkothi (insta) we are great full to announce anytime you visit #udaipur your stay in our hotel is free for life time.@my_rajasthan #Tokyo2020 @TajHotels ? pic.twitter.com/IqCSr4VU2h — Prithvi Raj Chauhan (@PRC0027) July 25, 2021

Thank you DOMINOS for such a magical gesture @dominos — Milind Bhadsavle (@MilindBhadsavle) July 25, 2021