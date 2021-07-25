DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNewsIndiaNEWSSportsInternationalShare of the JoyNewsMobile Apps

Dominos India announces lifetime free pizza for Mirabai Chanu after historic win

Jul 25, 2021, 07:24 pm IST

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49 kg division at the Tokyo Olympics. This happened after a period of 21 years. Chanu expressed her need for pizza after the event. Dominos India stepped in with a special announcement to pamper her.

Chanu will receive free pizza for the rest of her life, according to the restaurant company. ‘@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life. Congratulations again!’ Dominos wrote.

The declaration was issued in reaction to Chanu’s interview with a leading daily, in which the weightlifter stated: ‘First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today.’

Here’s how people responded to the news:

