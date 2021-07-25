India expresses strong protest over Pakistan’s drone activities in Jammu region

Jammu: On Saturday, during a sector commander-level meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers, India protested Pakistan’s drone activities in Jammu areas.

The meeting was held at the request of Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB) in the Suchetgarh area, and it was decided to reactivate instant communication between the field commanders whenever necessary to resolve operational issues, a BSF spokesperson said.

During the meeting, both border guarding forces discussed various subjects, with the BSF delegation focusing on Pakistani drone activities, terrorist activities, and the digging of tunnels on both sides of the border as well as other relevant issues, he explained.

The BSF delegates lodged a very strong protest against Pakistan’s drone activities in the Jammu region, according to the officials.

On the other hand, both sides pledged to maintain peace and harmony on the IB. ‘It was the first sector commander-level meeting between two border guarding forces after the declaration of the ceasefire agreement by DGMOs (in February),’ the spokesperson said.

‘The meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, and both sides agreed to expedite the implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG-level talks, and affirmed their commitment to maintain peace and harmony on the IB,’ he said.