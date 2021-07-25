India’s first medal winner from Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu, to receive a cash reward of Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, announced on Saturday that the state government will award Mirabai Chanu a cash award of Rs 1 crore for winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

‘In presence of all the Chief Ministers of northeast today at a meeting, I broke the news about your win. That Mirabai Chanu has opened the tally for India in Olympics with a silver medal,’ Biren Singh announced. ‘On hearing the news, Amit Shahji was so delighted and he said ‘it’s a moment of great pride for India. Everyone along with Amit Shahji gave a standing ovation during the conference. The state government will be giving you a sum of Rs 1 crore. You won’t be collecting tickets at railway stations and in trains anymore. I’m reserving a special post for you. I’m meeting the Union Home Minister in the evening. I have a surprise for you,’ he added.

During her four successful attempts in the competition, Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk). Zhihui Hou won gold with 210kg and created a new Olympic Record, while Windy Cantika Aisah took bronze with 194kg.

Read more: Vijay Mallya extradition: Foreign Secretary Shringla says UK government gave ‘best assurance’

‘Everyone in Manipur prayed for me, and I have won a silver medal. I am here today because of their support,’ said Chanu. Chanu had said earlier in the day that it was a dream come true and thanked the whole country for praying for her.