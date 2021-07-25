Just 10 athletes from Pakistan at Olympics, shame on those responsible: Ex-Pak cricketer

127 Indian athletes have arrived in Japan’s capital to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai Chanu, a female weightlifter, made history by capturing the silver medal in the 49 kg weight category. That means India has registered for the medal tally at the 32nd Olympic Games. However, only ten athletes from India’s neighboring country are competing, which has enraged cricketer Imran Nazir.

Imran Nazir has expressed his displeasure with his own country, Pakistan, after seeing fewer people at the opening ceremony than the cricket squad. He wrote on Twitter after posting a photo of 2012 and 2021. ‘This is actually sad. Just 10 athletes from a country of 220 million people. To everyone who is responsible for Pakistan’s such decline in sports, SHAME ON YOU!’

This is actually sad. Just 10 athletes from a country of 220 million people. To everyone who is responsible for Pakistan's such decline in sports , SHAME ON YOU! pic.twitter.com/4qkqC1cj7N — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) July 24, 2021

Let us remind you that seven athletes from Pakistan qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

It’s worth noting that 21 Pakistani competitors competed in the 2012 London Olympics, while the 1956 Melbourne Olympics had the largest number of qualifiers with 62. The intriguing fact is that Pakistan has just 10 medals to its name in the Olympics, which includes three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Pakistan earned the last medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, according to the records. The men’s hockey team was then awarded the bronze medal. Since then, Pakistan’s account in the Mahakumbh of these Games has remained closed.