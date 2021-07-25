Kitex receives invitation from Sri Lankan government

Kochi: Kerala based Kitex Garments Group has received an invitation from the Sri Lankan government to invest in the country. A group of top Sri Lankan officials led by Deputy High Commissioner Dorai Swami Venkiteswaran had held a three-hour meeting with the group MD Sabu Jacob at his office in Kizhakkambalam and invited him to invest in the country. The team has extended all support and facilities for the group in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is the second country to offer a ‘red carpet’ for Kitex. Earlier, Bangladesh has also invited the group, which is the second-largest manufacturer of kids apparel to invest in the country.

Kitex Group has already invited by several states in the country. A delegation from Madhya Pradesh had held meeting with Sabu Jacob earlier. The group is in also touch with Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the had announced its decision to invest Rs 1000 crore in Telangana.

Kitex had earlier announced that it is withdrawing from a Rs 3500 crore investment project to open apparel park in Kerala. The group alleged it took this decision as it is facing harassments by the government officials.