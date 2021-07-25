Little boy’s reaction on not getting a burger melts hearts online

Imagine a situation when a friend or family member had ordered delicious meals from outside but had forgotten to grab something for you. Will you be irritated? In all likelihood, the response will be a resounding yes. When a video of a little child whining about how no one had ordered a burger for him went viral on social media, netizens couldn’t help but sympathise with him.

A small kid can be seen in a gloomy mood in the 1-minute-18-second video since his sister appeared to have ordered a burger for herself but nothing for him. ‘Mere se baat nahi karo (Don’t talk to me),’ the small one says, clearly upset.

‘Tum apna burger jaldi se khaa lena mai nahi khaunga, Sahi hai? (You can eat your burger, I won’t eat it),’ the little boy further says in the video. He is constantly teased by the female who is filming the video. Finally, he becomes too furious to continue the conversation and goes away.

The video is causing havoc on the Internet. ‘Give him all the burgers please (sic),’ a user commented. ‘So sweet, narazgi ka jawab nahi. Hope the boy got his burger (sic),’ another user wrote.

Take a look at the adorable reactions:

