‘Magnificent Mary’: Mary Kom enters pre-quarter in Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: Ace Indian boxer, MC Mary Kom entered the pre-quarter finals of the women’s 51kg category in Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. India’s six-time world champion, Kom defeated Hernandez Garcia of the Dominican Republic by 4-1.

Mary Kom with six world championship titles to her name, has also won gold medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Also Read: ‘India’s Women Power’: Indian wrestler Priya Malik bags gold medal

Earlier, shuttler PV Sindhu won her first women’s singles badminton match at Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Sunday. Sindhu defeated Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova in straight sets.