Mahindra reconnects with friend after 52 years

If you follow Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you’ve probably seen his most recent tweet, in which he shared a flashback photo from his school days. After 52 years, the post has enabled him to reunite with his pal. People’s hearts have been captured by the lovely reunion story. It’s likely to put a grin on your face as well.

Anand Mahindra recently posted a video of his buddy Nicholas Horsburgh performing a Malayalam song on his Twitter handle. He also posted a flashback photo of himself from his school days. On the business tycoon’s tweet, his pal reacted with another photo and wrote: ‘Anand! Something to make you more famous…… did I ever send you this one? Circa 1966!’ Mahindra responded to the tweets by writing on how ‘Twitter’s magic’ let him reunite with his buddy after 52 years.

After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing pic.twitter.com/eTOswGBi2J — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021

Namaskaram Nick! Twitter’s Magic has worked & reconnected us after 52 years. No, I’ve never seen this pic before. Was my 1st year at Lawrence. As a junior, looks like I had to keep a respectful distance from you seniors! https://t.co/6i0kKeLVgG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 23, 2021

Anand Mahindra’s response has received over two thousand likes since it was shared. It has also collected a large number of comments.