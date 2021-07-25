Over 15,000 soldiers deployed to Ladakh to fight Chinese aggression

An apparent attempt by the Indian Army to counter Chinese aggression has seen its counter-terrorism units relocated to eastern Ladakh. Approximately 15,000 troops from the J&K counter-terrorism unit were moved to the Ladakh sector several months ago to combat Chinese aggression, sources said. According to them, these troops have been stationed in the Ladakh sector for ‘quite some time now’ and are assisting the Leh-based 14 Corps headquarters in countering any future moves by the People’s Liberation Army.

Due to China’s aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh last year, India has increased its troop deployment. With the addition of two divisions and additional armored and other units, the Ladakh sector now has two divisions. The 17 Mountain Strike Corps of the Indian Army has recently received 10,000 additional troops and firepower to handle tasks along the India-China border.

When war breaks out between India and China, the only attack corps in the Indian Army that is responsible for offensive operations against China is the 17 Mountain Strike Corps. India and China have been engaged in a military standoff for more than a year now, and its strength has been boosted. Indian and Chinese forces have been deploying heavy troops at the border since last year. Similarly, one of the armored formations of the Mathura-based One Strike Corps has been reoriented towards the Northern border.

Formations and troops have also been deployed in other sectors. The Indian Army managed to secure disengagement from the Finger area after conducting tactical operations along the southern bank of Pangong Lake. The two sides are now in talks for further disengagement and de-escalation on other points of friction in the area.