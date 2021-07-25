Saudi gets targeted again: 3 drones and missile destroyed by Arab Coalition forces

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed three explosives laden drone and a missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting Saudi Arabia. The missile targeted Jazan city, whereas, the drones were aimed at Khamis Mushait.

Houthi rebels who are supported by Iran, have been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia using drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats.

Also Read: One Maoist neutralized in encounter

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country capital Sanaa, during the civil war. Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, till now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.