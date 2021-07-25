Tata Motors announces launch date of Tiago NRG Facelift

Mumbai: Indian automobile giant, Tata Motors has announced the launch date of its Tiago NRG Facelift. The new updated Tiago NRG Facelift will be unveiled on August 4.

The new model will be powered with 1.2-litre petrol engine capable of producing a torque of 86 PS and 113 Nm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

As per reports, the new car will be have a 7-inch touchscreen system, auto AC and an 8-speaker sound system. Safety equipment will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and more.

The prices of the new Tiago NRG Facelift is expected to start at Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.