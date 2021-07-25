Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu wins her 1st match

Tokyo: PV Sindhu began her Tokyo Olympics campaign on a positive note on Sunday as she won her first match at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.

In the first match of the Group J tournament, Sindhu defeated Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10. The match lasted just 28 minutes.

In the first game, the 26-year-old brought her A-game and made it impossible for her opponent to regain momentum. With the first game won, Sindhu appeared to be on her way to winning the match in straight games.

The sixth seed Sindhu continued her charge in the second game, and Polikarpova was not able to make a comeback, and as a result, the Indian shuttler won the match in straight games.

The men’s doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their opening Group Stage match here at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. A victory for the Indian duo over Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin was achieved on the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3 after an 11-16, 16-21, 27-25 loss for the Chinese players.

India’s Sai Praneeth lost his group stage match against Israel’s Misha Zilberman on the same day. Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.