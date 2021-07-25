Tokyo Olympics: Defending champion Andy Murray withdraws from tennis singles

Tokyo: Defending Olympic champion Andy Murray of Britain was pulled out from the men’s singles tournament of Tokyo Olympics, but he will continue to play in the men’s doubles tournament. Murray was withdrawn due to a minor thigh strain.

‘I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events. I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe,’ a statement from Murray reads.

Murray was pulled out just ahead of his match against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. Australian player Max Purcell will now play against Auger-Aliassime.

The British duo of Murray and Joe Salisbury had won the first match in men’s doubles against French pair of Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut on Saturday. They will now face German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the second round.

Murray has won a total of three Olympic medals. Murray won gold medals in the singles at the London Olympics in 2012 and later at the Rio Olympics in 2016. He also won a silver in mixed doubles at the 2012 London Olympics with Laura Robson.