Tokyo Olympics: Dutch rowing coach tests positive for Covid-19

Tokyo: Josy Verdonkschot, the coach of the rowing team of the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19, the Netherlands Olympic Committee (NOCNSF) announced on Sunday and has gone into a 10-day quarantine.

The Team Netherlands said that Verdonkschot was informed of his test results on Saturday evening and was tracking any close contacts within the guidelines of Tokyo 2020. As per the guidelines, close contacts would be allowed to continue competing ‘under special conditions,’ including taking separate transport and eating and sleeping in separate rooms.

Verdonkschot serves as head coach for ‘several’ of the women’s boats competing at the Tokyo Games but was not a part of the travel party with the four members of Team Netherlands that tested positive, informed TeamNL.

‘My personal feelings play no role. Our programme is well put together, we know from each other what we can and should do. The missing of the coach has no influence anymore. My trust in my staff and my athletes is endless. They will finish this job,’ said Verdonkschot in a written statement.

Earlier, several members of the Dutch Olympic team had tested positive including culls competitor Finn Florijn, Dutch taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink and skateboarder Candy Jacobs, and a staff member of the Dutch rowing team.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Netherlands team had won three medals in rowing.