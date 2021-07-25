Tokyo Olympics: Full Schedule of ‘Team India’

Tokyo: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wrote a new history by winning a silver medal on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. On the first day, the Indian men’s hockey team defeated New Zealand but the women’s team was defeated by the Dutch team. In shooting, Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the medal round in women’s 10m Air Rifle event and Saurabh Chaudhuri finished seventh in the men’s 10m Air Pistol event.

On Sunday, some of India’s most prominent athletes like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Sania Mirza begin their campaign in the Games and the country is aiming at improving the medal tally.

Here is India’s schedule on Day 2 of the Tokyo:

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing, Women’s Laser radial race 1) – 8:35 AM

Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar (Shooting, Men’s 10m air pistol) – 9:30 AM

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lam Siu Hang (Table Tennis, Men’s Singles) – 10:30 AM

Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing, Men’s Laser round race 1) – 11:05 AM

Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Table Tennis, Women’s Singles) – 12 PM

MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez (Boxing, Women’s flyweight category) – 1:30 PM

India vs Australia (Men’s Hockey) – 3 PM IST

Manish Kaushik (Men’s 63kg Round of 32 Bout) 3:06 PM

Maana Patel (Women’s 100m backstroke) – 3:32 PM

Sajan Prakash (Men’s 200m butterfly and 100m butterfly) – 3:50 PM and 4:15 PM

Srihari Nataraj (Men’s 100m backstroke) – 4:26 PM

