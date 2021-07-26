BCCI announces complete schedule for the remainder of IPL 2021

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19, and 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

The events will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Dubai will host 13 matches, Abu Dhabi 8, and Sharjah 10. The first Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 1, and the Eliminator and second Qualifier will be played in Sharjah on 11th and 13th October. Dubai will host the finals on October 15.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s archery team enters quarter-finals

Here’s the rest of the league stage schedule:

MI vs CSK, September 19, 7:30 PM

KKR vs RCB, September 20, 7:30 PM

PBKS vs RR, September 21, 7:30 PM

DC vs SRH, September 22, 7:30 PM

MI vs KKR, September 23, 7:30 PM

RCB vs CSK, September 24, 7:30 PM

DC vs RR, September 25, 3:30 PM

SRH vs PBKS, September 25, 7:30 PM

CSK vs KKR, September 26, 3:30 PM

RCB vs MI, September 26, 7:30 PM

SRH vs RR, September 27, 7:30 PM

KKR vs DC, September 28, 3:30 PM

MI vs PBKS, September 28, 7:30 PM

RR vs RCB, September 29, 7:30 PM