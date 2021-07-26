Breaking news: Earthquake in Delhi, Metro services briefly halted

New Delhi: Tremors from an earthquake were felt in the national capital on Monday morning. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) says mild tremors were confirmed around 6:42 am on Monday morning (July 26, 2021), which caused the metro services to be suspended.

‘Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally,’ DMRC tweeted.

Read also: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes

Although, the exact frequency of the earthquake has yet to be determined by the National Center for Seismology. So far, no damage or casualties have been reported.

Additionally, the news agency reported that after the earthquake, there was a long queue outside Akshardham metro station.