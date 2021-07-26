Doctor touring Himachal for birthday tweeted pic minutes before her death in landslide

A 34-year-old Ayurvedic doctor was one of nine visitors killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur area on Sunday.

‘Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have a border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally, read the last tweet of Dr. Deepa Sharma, which was posted minutes before she was killed after her vehicle was hit by falling rocks following multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

The Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur has a gallery of beautiful photos from her trip to Himachal Pradesh. ‘Life is nothing without mother nature,’ read one of her earlier tweets.

Mahesh Kumar Sharma, the doctor’s brother, tweeted about her demise and her passion for nature. ‘My sister Deepa Sharma going for spiti tour on her upcoming birthday on 29 July. She was very happy for this planned trip. She purchased a new professional camera and a new smartphone for it. She loves nature and now my sister dies in the lap of nature. may her soul rest in peace,’ he posted on Twitter.

Nine tourists were killed on Sunday after heavy rocks crashed on their tempo traveller in a landslide at Basteri in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Sunday. At 1.25 pm on July 25, several landslides induced by recent rains occurred near Basteri on the Sangla-Chitkul route, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to several vehicles.

On social media, a video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral. Boulders could be seen tumbling downhill in the footage, forcing the bridge to collapse.