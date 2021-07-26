Gem of a human being: Courteney Cox wishes Matt LeBlanc on his birthday

Friends actor Matt LeBlanc, who portrays Joey Tribbiani, turned 54 on July 25. Many fans, friends and family members sent him well wishes over social media. Courteney Cox, the birthday boy’s co-star, was one among them. Cox played the role of Monica Geller on the show.

Courteney shared a nice snapshot of herself and Matt on her Instagram story. A sweet message was included with their photo. While participating in HBO Max’s Friends reunion special, Courteney and Matt shared the screen once more.

Also Read: Olympic Medallists allowed to go mask-free for 30 seconds

Courteney Cox’s birthday message on Instagram read, ‘Happy Birthday to this GEM of a human being.’ She also included a series of heart emojis in her tag for Matt LeBlanc.

Matt LeBlanc has also appeared in shows including Joey, Episodes and Man With a Plan. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer also starred in the Friends reunion special, which received four major Emmy awards nominations.