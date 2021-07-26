Glow like Alia Bhatt! Let’s have a look at her beauty tips

In Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is known for many things – her ability to transform into different characters easily, her fresh and breezy fashion sense, but also her radiant skin. Isn’t it interesting how her radiant skin makes the biggest statement in her beauty look, whether she’s at a celebrity wedding or heading to the airport? So if you’ve ever wanted to know Alia Bhatt’s skin care routine and how she gets such good skin, today is the day. The Bollywood star took to her YouTube channel to share her skin care routine and why it is her ‘most exciting part of the day’.

Alia brings out a black case containing her holy grail beauty products she carries with her everywhere. Before starting a hair and makeup routine on or off a set, she cleans her skin and applies this regimen.

Step 1: She dampens her face with a mist and uses a roller in outward motions for a few minutes to reduce water retention and increase circulation. It is also very comfortable.

Step 2: Alia emphasizes the need for eye cream and applies it to her under eye area to help with dryness and fight dark circles.

Step 3: She raves about the ingredient niacinamide, saying that it ‘gets rid of fine lines, protects against pollution, and hydrates skin.’ Alia seems to be raving about the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops.

Alia’s quick tip: Here’s what she shares about how to apply whatever you use on your face to your hands and neck as well.