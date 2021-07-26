Man arrested for bogus bomb threat to Marina Beach

The police control room on Sunday night received a call and the caller informed that the bombs have been planted at Marina Beach and snapped the call.

Anna Square and Marina police combed the seaside along with the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and declared the danger hoax.

Meanwhile, police traced the caller and secured him with the help of local police. He used to be recognized as Peer Mohammed (41) of Kuniyamuthur near Coimbatore.

A group from the Chennai Police have rushed to Coimbatore to bring Peer Mohammed for interrogation.

Inquiries published that Peer Mohammed has already been arrested for making such hoax calls earlier. He reportedly abused the police personnel who reached him over the phone if he has any grievances.